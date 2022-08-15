NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $270,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

HDB opened at $66.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.