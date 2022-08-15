Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 3.1 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

