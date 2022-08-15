JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,694,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,091 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

