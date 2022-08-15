Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 48,799 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

