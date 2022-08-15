Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 27,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

