Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 33,533 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 5.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 24,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
D.R. Horton Price Performance
DHI opened at $79.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.