NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,683 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,683 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $208.32 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,471.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

