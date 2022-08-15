Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 560 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60.

