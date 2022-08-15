Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

