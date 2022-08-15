Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 234,000 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.28% of Conformis worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 294,813 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Conformis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Conformis Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Conformis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.