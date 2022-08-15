Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.