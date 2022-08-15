O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,566 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,444 shares of company stock worth $21,035,288. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $731.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $658.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.