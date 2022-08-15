GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GNT opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

