Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 253 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,123,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 256,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,719,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $314.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

