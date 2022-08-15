Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Holdings Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 724,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 594,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $85.65 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

