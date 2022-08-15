Fiera Capital Corp Has $925,000 Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of First Mid Bancshares worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH opened at $38.94 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

