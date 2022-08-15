Fiera Capital Corp Buys 850 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

PGR stock opened at $121.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.