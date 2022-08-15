Fiera Capital Corp Has $937,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $99.11 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.