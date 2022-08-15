Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $20,792,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,016,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,010,000.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHRNU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Ahren Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

