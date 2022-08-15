AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,730,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

