American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $379.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 110.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.