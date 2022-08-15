Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune
In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 71.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $522,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $800,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 6.1% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 335,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune Trading Up 26.1 %
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
