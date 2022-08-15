Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 71.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $522,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $800,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 6.1% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 335,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

