Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 614,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,547.22% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGS. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

