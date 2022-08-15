Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALFIW) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALFIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Alfi Stock Up 63.3 %
Shares of ALFIW opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28. Alfi has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $7.41.
