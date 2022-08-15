Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Drops By 14.9%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 255,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFC Gamma stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.18. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 57,600 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

