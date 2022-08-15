Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 46,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Amyris Stock Up 19.7 %

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Institutional Trading of Amyris

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.