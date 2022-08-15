ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Update

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALOR opened at $10.03 on Monday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $280,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $288,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $494,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $749,000.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

