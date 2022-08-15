Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 684,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Afya Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of AFYA stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. Afya has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $23.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Afya will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
