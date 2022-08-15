Short Interest in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rises By 6.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 27.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $13.30 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 129.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 65.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

