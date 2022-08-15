Short Interest in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rises By 6.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 27.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ AKRO opened at $13.30 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.