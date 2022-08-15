Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $7,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,849,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,444,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $7,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,849,200 shares in the company, valued at $45,444,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,395. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 45.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65,037 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 131.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

