Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

Akso Health Group stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Akso Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

