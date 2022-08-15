Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.73% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth $274,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

