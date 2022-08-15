APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.08% of APi Group worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APi Group Trading Up 1.9 %

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE:APG opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. APi Group’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

