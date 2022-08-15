State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,820 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416,408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 303,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,319,000 after acquiring an additional 233,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PDM stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.05%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.