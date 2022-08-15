Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $477,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $297.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.