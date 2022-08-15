Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $462,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $182.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

