1,584 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $223.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

