Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,100 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBIO. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

