Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Cut by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $147.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

