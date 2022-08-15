Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,295 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.