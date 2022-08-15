Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VMI opened at $288.79 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,954 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

