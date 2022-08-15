Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,514 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $13,535,220. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

