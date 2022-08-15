Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 659 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Pentair by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pentair by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 716,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

