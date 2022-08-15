KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2,597.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $381.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.60. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.