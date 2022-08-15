Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 7,507 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF opened at $35.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

