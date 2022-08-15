iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 375,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 156,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 73,657 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

