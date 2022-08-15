Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,298 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana Stock Performance

In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $364.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.