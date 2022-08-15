Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 463.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URTH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $119.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.35. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $136.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.