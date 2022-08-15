Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $1.11 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FXI stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

