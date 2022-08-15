BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

